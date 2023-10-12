What Recent Market Trends Mean for Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s (ALLR) Stock

In the past week, ALLR stock has gone up by 2.27%, with a monthly decline of -33.33% and a quarterly plunge of -77.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.89% for Allarity Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.56% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -99.27% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLR is -0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) is $320.00, The public float for ALLR is 2.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.91% of that float. On October 12, 2023, ALLR’s average trading volume was 591.22K shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.09 in relation to its previous close of 0.66. However, the company has experienced a 2.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-02 that BOSTON, October 2, 2023 — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (Allarity or the Company) (Nasdaq: ALLR), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to give a presentation at Biomarkers Europe 2023. The presentation will focus on Allarity’s development of drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics (CDx) for oncology therapeutics, featuring clinical validation for several exemplary DRP® CDx.

ALLR Trading at -48.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -29.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7639. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc saw -99.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20. Equity return is now at value -290.78, with -74.24 for asset returns.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.