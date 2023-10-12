What Recent Market Trends Mean for Accolade Inc’s (ACCD) Stock

In the past week, ACCD stock has gone down by -13.74%, with a monthly decline of -34.19% and a quarterly plunge of -38.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Accolade Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.40% for ACCD stock, with a simple moving average of -31.17% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACCD is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Accolade Inc (ACCD) is $14.77, which is $8.09 above the current market price. The public float for ACCD is 68.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. On October 12, 2023, ACCD’s average trading volume was 510.83K shares.

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.44 in relation to its previous close of 8.62. However, the company has experienced a -13.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Accolade (ACCD) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACCD Trading at -32.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares sank -33.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Accolade Inc saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from Eskew Richard, who sale 485 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Oct 03. After this action, Eskew Richard now owns 32,750 shares of Accolade Inc, valued at $4,911 using the latest closing price.

McHugh Colin, the Chief Accounting Officer of Accolade Inc, sale 366 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that McHugh Colin is holding 32,065 shares at $3,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.83 for the present operating margin

+32.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc stands at -126.58. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.09. Equity return is now at value -29.99, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.12. Total debt to assets is 35.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accolade Inc (ACCD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.