Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) has dropped by -10.89 compared to previous close of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-15 that Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE-A:WWR)Â said it plans to close a financing dealÂ to fund the remaining capital requirements for the initial phase of its flagship Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant as it reported its second-quarter results. â€œThe interest in funding our project remains strong.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WWR is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) is $150.00, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for WWR is 52.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On October 12, 2023, WWR’s average trading volume was 197.65K shares.

WWRâ€™s Market Performance

The stock of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has seen a -13.06% decrease in the past week, with a -29.70% drop in the past month, and a -37.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for WWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.30% for WWR’s stock, with a -41.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWR Trading at -28.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares sank -27.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR fell by -13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6424. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc saw -35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -7.87, with -7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc (WWR), the companyâ€™s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.