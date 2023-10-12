Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WES is 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WES is $30.64, which is $3.0 above the current price. The public float for WES is 163.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WES on October 12, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

WES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has plunged by -0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 27.66, but the company has seen a 3.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that Western Midstream’s share price has stagnated despite efforts to improve shareholder returns, but it offers a dividend yield of over 8%. The company’s unique ownership structure with Occidental Petroleum poses risks, as Occidental Petroleum has struggled in the past and may sell its stake. Western Midstream has shown strong operational performance and financials, with volume improvement, increased dividends, and debt reduction.

WES’s Market Performance

WES’s stock has risen by 3.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.61% and a quarterly drop of -0.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Western Midstream Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for WES’s stock, with a 3.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.83. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 5,100,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 185,181,578 shares at $127,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 34.18, with 9.15 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.