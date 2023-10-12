Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) has seen a 5.39% increase in the past week, with a 1.45% gain in the past month, and a -1.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for WTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for WTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.37% for the last 200 days.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WTS is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WTS is $185.20, which is -$20.93 below the current market price. The public float for WTS is 26.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for WTS on October 12, 2023 was 96.15K shares.

WTS) stock’s latest price update

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS)’s stock price has soared by 4.62 in relation to previous closing price of 172.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that FLEX’s performance benefits from strength across the Reliability Solutions segment backed by a strong customer backlog.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WTS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WTS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $150 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTS Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTS rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.25. In addition, Watts Water Technologies Inc. saw 23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTS starting from Lepage Kenneth Robert, who sale 9,403 shares at the price of $188.36 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lepage Kenneth Robert now owns 17,404 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc., valued at $1,771,129 using the latest closing price.

Patel Shashank, the Chief Financial Officer of Watts Water Technologies Inc., sale 2,336 shares at $190.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Patel Shashank is holding 18,846 shares at $444,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.36 for the present operating margin

+44.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Watts Water Technologies Inc. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 22.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.67. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.28. Total debt to assets is 10.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.