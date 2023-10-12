Waters Corp. (WAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 266.20. However, the company has seen a -3.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Waters (WAT) partners with the University of San Agustin to provide the latter with technology equipment in its newly developed mass spectrometry imaging center in the Philippines.

Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAT is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WAT is $295.47, which is $40.94 above the current price. The public float for WAT is 58.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAT on October 12, 2023 was 484.95K shares.

WAT’s Market Performance

WAT stock saw a decrease of -3.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Waters Corp. (WAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for WAT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $280 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAT Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.75. In addition, Waters Corp. saw -24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $291.48 back on Aug 04. After this action, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A now owns 14,382 shares of Waters Corp., valued at $1,165,920 using the latest closing price.

VERGNANO MARK P, the Director of Waters Corp., purchase 3,185 shares at $313.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that VERGNANO MARK P is holding 3,557 shares at $997,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+57.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corp. stands at +23.81. The total capital return value is set at 42.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.10. Equity return is now at value 115.96, with 17.78 for asset returns.

Based on Waters Corp. (WAT), the company’s capital structure generated 329.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp. (WAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.