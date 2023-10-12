VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) has increased by 21.05 when compared to last closing price of 7.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 26.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-11 that Shares of auto and consumer electronics supplier Voxx International Corp. VOXX, +20.41% rallied more than 20% Wednesday after Gentex Corp. GNTX, -0.03% disclosed an 8.6% stake in the company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Voxx shares hit an intraday high of $9.90, while Gentex shares were down fractionally.

The public float for VOXX is 11.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VOXX on October 12, 2023 was 74.45K shares.

VOXX’s Market Performance

The stock of VOXX International Corp (VOXX) has seen a 26.41% increase in the past week, with a 16.28% rise in the past month, and a -9.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for VOXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.69% for VOXX’s stock, with a -9.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOXX stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for VOXX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for VOXX in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOXX Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOXX rose by +26.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, VOXX International Corp saw 12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOXX starting from Downing Steven R, who purchase 1,570,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Downing Steven R now owns 1,743,808 shares of VOXX International Corp, valued at $15,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Kahli Beat, the President of VOXX International Corp, sale 1,568,750 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Kahli Beat is holding 598,750 shares at $15,687,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VOXX International Corp stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at -5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.29. Equity return is now at value -9.89, with -6.47 for asset returns.

Based on VOXX International Corp (VOXX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.82. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VOXX International Corp (VOXX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.