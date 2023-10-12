Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) by analysts is $2.00, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for VRPX is 8.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of VRPX was 20.81K shares.

VRPX) stock’s latest price update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87relation to previous closing price of 0.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-03-15 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats).

VRPX’s Market Performance

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has seen a 0.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.35% decline in the past month and a -21.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for VRPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for VRPX’s stock, with a -9.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7811. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The total capital return value is set at -80.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.09. Equity return is now at value -77.82, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.