Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: VINP) is above average at 15.79x. The 36-month beta value for VINP is also noteworthy at -0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VINP is $71.20, which is $2.85 above than the current price. The public float for VINP is 26.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. The average trading volume of VINP on October 12, 2023 was 83.20K shares.

The stock of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (NASDAQ: VINP) has increased by 5.07 when compared to last closing price of 10.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Anna Castro – Manager of Investor Relations Alessandro Horta – CEO Sergio Passos – CFO Bruno Zaremba – Chairman of Private Equity Conference Call Participants William Barranjard – Itau BBA Ricardo Buchpiguel – BTG Pactual Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Vinci Partners’ Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

VINP’s Market Performance

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP) has experienced a 7.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month, and a 9.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for VINP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.49% for VINP stock, with a simple moving average of 18.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VINP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VINP stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VINP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VINP in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $18 based on the research report published on May 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VINP Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINP rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.44. In addition, Vinci Partners Investments Ltd saw 21.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VINP

Equity return is now at value 14.44, with 12.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.