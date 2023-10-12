Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRTX is 0.46.

The public float for VRTX is 257.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRTX on October 12, 2023 was 971.79K shares.

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 360.57. However, the company has experienced a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that While BEAM’s pipeline candidates are in early-stage clinical studies, their development is progressing well. Collaborations are a primary source of revenues in the absence of a marketed product.

VRTX’s Market Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) has seen a 3.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.40% gain in the past month and a 4.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for VRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $382 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.98. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 26.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Bhatia Sangeeta N., who sale 242 shares at the price of $360.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Bhatia Sangeeta N. now owns 4,144 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $87,120 using the latest closing price.

Bozic Carmen, the EVP and CMO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,651 shares at $345.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Bozic Carmen is holding 46,254 shares at $1,951,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 24.56, with 18.73 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.