Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has seen a 8.10% increase in the past week, with a 0.46% gain in the past month, and a 3.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for VEEV’s stock, with a 17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) is $224.09, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 145.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on October 12, 2023 was 868.15K shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.33 in relation to its previous close of 213.88. However, the company has experienced a 8.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Veeva Systems continues to post solid results. The company has a lot of irons in the fire for future growth, as well as nearly $4 billion in cash to make an accretive acquisition. While VEEV stock is not in the bargain bin, it should still have some upside from here.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.09. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $197.21 back on Oct 05. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 47,891 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $2,958,097 using the latest closing price.

MATEO ALAN, the EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc, sale 13,801 shares at $197.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that MATEO ALAN is holding 20,718 shares at $2,727,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.61, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.