Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) is 3383.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UTZ is 0.85.

The average price recommended by analysts for Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is $18.00, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for UTZ is 65.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.89% of that float. On October 12, 2023, UTZ’s average trading volume was 551.48K shares.

UTZ) stock’s latest price update

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ)’s stock price has dropped by -7.44 in relation to previous closing price of 12.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-12 that Some of the tickers on Cramer’s radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ’s stock has fallen by -5.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.52% and a quarterly drop of -28.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Utz Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.85% for UTZ’s stock, with a -29.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UTZ Trading at -20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.38. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw -27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Lissette Dylan, who purchase 15,873 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Lissette Dylan now owns 95,313 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

DEROMEDI ROGER K, the Director of Utz Brands Inc, sale 2,887 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that DEROMEDI ROGER K is holding 3,372,094 shares at $54,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Equity return is now at value 0.11, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.