United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has surged by 3.39 when compared to previous closing price of 14.76, but the company has seen a 16.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that The company needs to upgrade its supply chain and modernize its technology. That transformation will be a multiyear effort, and it will take time to turn things around.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) by analysts is $15.29, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for UNFI is 57.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.81% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of UNFI was 690.83K shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

UNFI stock saw a decrease of 16.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.79% for UNFI stock, with a simple moving average of -43.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on March 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNFI Trading at -17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +16.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -60.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Howard John W, who purchase 5,490 shares at the price of $13.68 back on Oct 05. After this action, Howard John W now owns 141,790 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $75,103 using the latest closing price.

DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, the Chief Executive Officer of United Natural Foods Inc., purchase 11,265 shares at $13.32 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR is holding 162,201 shares at $150,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.49 for the present operating margin

+12.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.08. Equity return is now at value 1.36, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.