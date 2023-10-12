Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Terreno Realty Corp’s (TRNO) Stock

In the past week, TRNO stock has gone up by 2.26%, with a monthly decline of -6.00% and a quarterly plunge of -4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Terreno Realty Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.07% for TRNO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.29% for the last 200 days.

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by analysts is $69.31, which is $12.16 above the current market price. The public float for TRNO is 81.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TRNO was 498.78K shares.

TRNO) stock’s latest price update

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.68relation to previous closing price of 57.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Terreno Realty (TRNO) issues Q3 operating and investment update. It benefits from solid rent growth and high occupancy on the back of robust industrial real estate market fundamentals.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRNO Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.99. In addition, Terreno Realty Corp saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from COKE MICHAEL A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $59.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, COKE MICHAEL A now owns 395,988 shares of Terreno Realty Corp, valued at $596,000 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON LEROY E, the Director of Terreno Realty Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $58.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that CARLSON LEROY E is holding 37,791 shares at $233,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corp stands at +71.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 6.04, with 4.33 for asset returns.

Based on Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.05. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.