Understanding the 9.42% Volatility Levels of GT Biopharma Inc’s (GTBP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) has gone up by 9.21% for the week, with a 2.34% rise in the past month and a -6.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.42% for GTBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.25% for GTBP stock, with a simple moving average of -44.18% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for GTBP is also noteworthy at 0.83.

The public float for GTBP is 36.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of GTBP on October 12, 2023 was 265.02K shares.

GTBP) stock’s latest price update

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP)’s stock price has increased by 6.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a 9.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-02 that GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTBP Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2477. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc saw -70.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

The total capital return value is set at -125.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.91. Equity return is now at value -107.96, with -69.40 for asset returns.

Based on GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.46. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In summary, GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.