TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.91 in comparison to its previous close of 1.27, however, the company has experienced a -2.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-15 that The United Auto Workers’ strike got underway just after midnight. Investors parked funds in stocks not directly affected by the labor action.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) by analysts is $1.50, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for TSP is 140.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TSP was 1.12M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP’s stock has seen a -2.85% decrease for the week, with a -19.26% drop in the past month and a -47.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.92% for TuSimple Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.10% for TSP’s stock, with a -30.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at -20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -19.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4100. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc saw -27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4912.17 for the present operating margin

-111.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc stands at -5038.37. Equity return is now at value -41.47, with -37.89 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.