Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Stock Experiences -11.66% Monthly Change

In the past week, TCN stock has gone up by 5.30%, with a monthly decline of -11.66% and a quarterly plunge of -20.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Tricon Residential Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for TCN’s stock, with a -11.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) is above average at 7.41x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for TCN is $10.30, which is $2.95 above than the current price. The public float for TCN is 256.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of TCN on October 12, 2023 was 806.21K shares.

TCN) stock’s latest price update

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.65 in comparison to its previous close of 7.16, however, the company has experienced a 5.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, invites you to participate in its live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The call will take place on Wednesday, November 8th at 11 a.m. ET. Tricon’s financial statements and management’s discussion an.

TCN Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.97 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc stands at +95.79. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 2.49 for asset returns.

Based on Tricon Residential Inc (TCN), the company’s capital structure generated 152.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 46.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.