TransUnion (TRU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TransUnion (TRU) by analysts is $92.33, which is $19.95 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TRU was 1.19M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 72.01. However, the company has seen a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that A vast database and acquisition strategy bolster TransUnion’s (TRU) growth.

TRU’s Market Performance

TransUnion (TRU) has seen a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.08% decline in the past month and a -9.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at -6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.20. In addition, TransUnion saw 26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from CHAOUKI STEVEN M, who sale 1,276 shares at the price of $71.43 back on Oct 02. After this action, CHAOUKI STEVEN M now owns 56,860 shares of TransUnion, valued at $91,145 using the latest closing price.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, the President, US Markets & CI of TransUnion, sale 1,277 shares at $82.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that CHAOUKI STEVEN M is holding 58,136 shares at $104,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 5.12, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, TransUnion (TRU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.