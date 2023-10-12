Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) is $8.50, which is -$3.44 below the current market price. The public float for TGS is 69.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGS on October 12, 2023 was 142.86K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TGS) stock’s latest price update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS)’s stock price has plunge by 6.80relation to previous closing price of 11.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-08 that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ( TGS, Financial) is a leading player in the Oil & Gas industry, with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion. As of August 8, 2023, the company’s stock price stands at $11.95, marking a gain of 3.91% for the day.

TGS’s Market Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has experienced a 16.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.28% rise in the past month, and a -12.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for TGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.05% for TGS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

TGS Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS rose by +16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR stands at +20.31. The total capital return value is set at 17.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 9.73, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.