Trading Update: Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Stock Endures 1.85% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has gone up by 2.12% for the week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month and a -20.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for MWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for MWA stock, with a simple moving average of -5.32% for the last 200 days.

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) by analysts is $15.25, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for MWA is 153.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of MWA was 970.78K shares.

MWA) stock’s latest price update

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.72 in relation to its previous close of 12.80. However, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-08-29 that See two of the featured stocks from this month’s model portfolios.

MWA Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc saw 21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 13,269 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Sep 12. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 392,502 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc, valued at $173,531 using the latest closing price.

Takeuchi Kenji, the SVP Water Management Solutions of Mueller Water Products Inc, sale 1,855 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Takeuchi Kenji is holding 28,209 shares at $26,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.07 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 10.63, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 70.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.