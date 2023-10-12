Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.65 in comparison to its previous close of 6.45, however, the company has experienced a -4.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 7:30-7:55 a.m. ET.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THRD is 3.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) is $5.30, which is -$2.45 below the current market price. The public float for THRD is 14.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.10% of that float. On October 12, 2023, THRD’s average trading volume was 147.00K shares.

THRD’s Market Performance

THRD stock saw an increase of -4.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.40% and a quarterly increase of 25.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.21% for Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.59% for THRD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for THRD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for THRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.60 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

THRD Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRD fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Third Harmonic Bio Inc saw 56.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRD starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 214,063 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Dec 20. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,332,638 shares of Third Harmonic Bio Inc, valued at $879,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRD

The total capital return value is set at -18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.88.

Based on Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.