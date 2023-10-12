The Volatility of Emerald Holding Inc’s (EEX) Stock: A 18.51% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) has gone up by 18.51% for the week, with a 41.73% rise in the past month and a 32.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.63% for EEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.10% for EEX’s stock, with a 41.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) is 41.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EEX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) is $9.43, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for EEX is 14.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On October 12, 2023, EEX’s average trading volume was 103.57K shares.

EEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) has increased by 5.49 when compared to last closing price of 5.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Cannabis stocks are undoubtedly a booming opportunity. Many investors consider this sector as a great opportunity to invest and compare it with the artificial intelligence and robotics sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEX stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEX in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $7.20 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EEX Trading at 30.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +38.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEX rose by +18.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Emerald Holding Inc saw 57.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEX starting from Field Brian, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, Field Brian now owns 139,803 shares of Emerald Holding Inc, valued at $10,639 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+46.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerald Holding Inc stands at +21.66. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.29. Equity return is now at value 13.68, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Emerald Holding Inc (EEX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.