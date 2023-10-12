The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Volcon Inc’s (VLCN) Stock

The stock of Volcon Inc (VLCN) has gone up by 21.67% for the week, with a -28.07% drop in the past month and a -38.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.15% for VLCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.97% for VLCN’s stock, with a -57.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Volcon Inc (VLCN) is $3.00, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for VLCN is 23.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLCN on October 12, 2023 was 137.55K shares.

VLCN) stock’s latest price update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN ) stock is falling on Friday after the company electric power sports vehicles company revealed details of a public offering. According to a press release from Volcon, the company is offering up 1.4 million shares of VLCN stock at a price of 50 cents each.

VLCN Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.42%, as shares sank -27.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +21.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4203. In addition, Volcon Inc saw -58.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-705.21 for the present operating margin

-221.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volcon Inc stands at -752.97. The total capital return value is set at -227.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -686.86. Equity return is now at value -558.52, with -271.32 for asset returns.

Based on Volcon Inc (VLCN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,985.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.76. Total debt to assets is 83.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Volcon Inc (VLCN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.