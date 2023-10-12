The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tenon Medical Inc’s (TNON) Stock

The stock of Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) has gone up by 1.94% for the week, with a -12.76% drop in the past month and a -51.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.19% for TNON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for TNON’s stock, with a -86.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TNON is 17.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNON on October 12, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

TNON) stock’s latest price update

Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-04-25 that LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) (“Tenon” or the “Company”), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m.

TNON Trading at -28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNON rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1608. In addition, Tenon Medical Inc saw -90.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNON starting from VAN DICK STEVEN M, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Jun 14. After this action, VAN DICK STEVEN M now owns 100,416 shares of Tenon Medical Inc, valued at $13,650 using the latest closing price.

GINN RICHARD, the Chief Technology Officer of Tenon Medical Inc, sale 64,990 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that GINN RICHARD is holding 85,318 shares at $81,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNON

Equity return is now at value -252.14, with -144.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.