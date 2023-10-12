The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Biocept Inc’s (BIOC) Stock

The stock of Biocept Inc (BIOC) has gone up by 8.66% for the week, with a -26.62% drop in the past month and a -5.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.02% for BIOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.23% for BIOC’s stock, with a -83.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biocept Inc (BIOC) is $330.00, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for BIOC is 2.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIOC on October 12, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

BIOC) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BIOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

BIOC Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -27.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOC rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2666. In addition, Biocept Inc saw -92.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.69 for the present operating margin

-9.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocept Inc stands at -124.09. The total capital return value is set at -89.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.54. Equity return is now at value -77.58, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on Biocept Inc (BIOC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.75. Total debt to assets is 39.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biocept Inc (BIOC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.