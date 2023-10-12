The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc’s (AMR) Stock

The stock of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) has gone down by -6.71% for the week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month and a 46.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.84% for AMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.33% for AMR’s stock, with a 31.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) is above average at 3.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) is $224.00, which is -$30.18 below the current market price. The public float for AMR is 11.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMR on October 12, 2023 was 269.05K shares.

AMR) stock’s latest price update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.48 compared to its previous closing price of 250.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $194 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMR Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.20. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc saw 54.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from Stetson David J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $198.55 back on Aug 28. After this action, Stetson David J. now owns 57,978 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, valued at $3,970,912 using the latest closing price.

Stetson David J., the Executive Chairman of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $179.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Stetson David J. is holding 81,913 shares at $3,587,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.76 for the present operating margin

+40.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc stands at +35.32. The total capital return value is set at 126.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 117.89. Equity return is now at value 64.04, with 40.41 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.