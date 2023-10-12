The -45.61% Simple Moving Average of Masimo Corp’s (MASI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Masimo Corp (MASI) has seen a -1.21% decrease in the past week, with a -16.98% drop in the past month, and a -44.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for MASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.82% for MASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.61% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) is above average at 38.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masimo Corp (MASI) is $130.63, which is $73.37 above the current market price. The public float for MASI is 49.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MASI on October 12, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.75 in comparison to its previous close of 85.83, however, the company has experienced a -1.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Masimo’s (MASI) LiDCO is likely to offer clinicians a BIC solution designed to provide a more complete picture of oxygen delivery.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MASI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MASI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $120 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MASI Trading at -21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.69. In addition, Masimo Corp saw -44.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 6,365 shares at the price of $157.16 back on May 25. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 366,055 shares of Masimo Corp, valued at $1,000,342 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corp, purchase 7,040 shares at $144.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 46,818 shares at $1,019,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corp stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corp (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Masimo Corp (MASI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.