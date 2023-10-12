The 2.51% Simple Moving Average of Dominos Pizza Inc’s (DPZ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a -10.05% drop in the past month, and a -8.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for DPZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) is above average at 26.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) is $415.36, which is $73.31 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 34.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DPZ on October 12, 2023 was 592.08K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 355.60, however, the company has experienced a -4.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Year over year, headline CPI is expected to tick down 10 bps to +3.6% and +4.1% on core, down 20 bps.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $450 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $374.14. In addition, Dominos Pizza Inc saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from HEADEN CYNTHIA A, who sale 11 shares at the price of $379.87 back on Aug 22. After this action, HEADEN CYNTHIA A now owns 4,192 shares of Dominos Pizza Inc, valued at $4,179 using the latest closing price.

BALSON ANDREW, the Director of Dominos Pizza Inc, sale 5,063 shares at $397.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that BALSON ANDREW is holding 29,234 shares at $2,010,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominos Pizza Inc stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.