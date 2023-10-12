Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.87 in comparison to its previous close of 79.07, however, the company has experienced a 4.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Textron Inc. showed promising financial growth in Q2 2023, with significant revenue upticks in its Aviation and Industrial segments. The company increased its EPS guidance for 2023 and has a substantial backlog for future business. The company has high earnings quality, with free cash flow exceeding net income.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is 18.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXT is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Textron Inc. (TXT) is $86.33, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 196.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On October 12, 2023, TXT’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

TXT’s Market Performance

TXT stock saw an increase of 4.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.49% and a quarterly increase of 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Textron Inc. (TXT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for TXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

TXT Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.61. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from CLARK R KERRY, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $75.33 back on Aug 22. After this action, CLARK R KERRY now owns 13,870 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $376,645 using the latest closing price.

DONNELLY SCOTT C, the Chairman, President & CEO of Textron Inc., sale 222,319 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that DONNELLY SCOTT C is holding 683,136 shares at $16,307,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Textron Inc. (TXT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.