Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPX is $51.63, which is $10.6 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TPX on October 12, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

TPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 41.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 12, 2023.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX’s stock has risen by 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly drop of -5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Tempur Sealy International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for TPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.69% for the last 200 days.

TPX Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.58. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc saw 20.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc, valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc, sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value 345.92, with 9.19 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.