TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) by analysts is $5.61, which is $8.59 above the current market price. TCBP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TCBP was 541.58K shares.

TCBP) stock’s latest price update

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has plunge by 6.25relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, September 11 th through Wednesday, September 13 th starting at 7:00 a.m.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has seen a 10.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.78% decline in the past month and a -25.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.40% for TCBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.06% for TCBP’s stock, with a -80.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.38%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4061. In addition, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR saw -89.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stands at -36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.