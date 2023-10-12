Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.47 in comparison to its previous close of 2.01, however, the company has experienced a 0.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-08-06 that SHENZHEN, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with the majority shareholder of Yunnan Taoping IoT Limited (“Yunnan Taoping”) to acquire additional equity interests and increase its ownership of Yunnan Taoping to no less than 51%. Currently TAOP’s variable interest entity, Taoping New Media Co., Ltd., owns about 40% of Yunnan Taoping.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAOP is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is $70.00, which is $67.86 above the current market price. The public float for TAOP is 1.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On October 12, 2023, TAOP’s average trading volume was 342.20K shares.

TAOP’s Market Performance

TAOP stock saw a decrease of 0.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.84% for Taoping Inc. (TAOP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.60% for TAOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -62.77% for the last 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw -67.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -2.40. The total capital return value is set at -14.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.95. Equity return is now at value -2.82, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Taoping Inc. (TAOP), the company’s capital structure generated 75.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.00. Total debt to assets is 24.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.