Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has surged by 0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 23.07, but the company has seen a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that The Zacks REIT and Equity Trust – Retail industry stocks BRX, PECO and SKT are in focus amid renewed shopper enthusiasm for in-store experiences, and an emphasis on omnichannel retailing, adaptability and essential retail tenants.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.78.

The public float for SKT is 102.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.99% of that float. The average trading volume for SKT on October 12, 2023 was 734.91K shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stock saw an increase of 3.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.52% and a quarterly increase of 0.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for SKT’s stock, with a 12.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKT Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.77. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 28.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 79,936 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 1,201,983 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $1,758,592 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 220,064 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,281,919 shares at $4,768,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 18.18, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.