Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by analysts is $157.47, which is $12.32 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 155.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.23M shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.34relation to previous closing price of 145.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-10-11 that Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded shares of videogame maker Take-Two to Outperform from Market Perform, and set a $170 target price.

TTWO’s Market Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a 3.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.09% gain in the past month and a -3.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.95% for TTWO’s stock, with a 12.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTWO Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.62. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 39.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Emerson Daniel P, who sale 6,251 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jun 05. After this action, Emerson Daniel P now owns 132,296 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $861,862 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 9,537 shares at $137.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 666,147 shares at $1,312,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -13.19, with -7.37 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.