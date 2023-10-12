Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.14 in comparison to its previous close of 494.95, however, the company has experienced a 8.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that SONY adds that the new PS5 model will be available from November 2023 in the United States. It will be rolled out globally in the subsequent months.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 75.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is 1.08.

The public float for SNPS is 151.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On October 12, 2023, SNPS’s average trading volume was 784.42K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stock saw an increase of 8.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.22% and a quarterly increase of 10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.65% for SNPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $551 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNPS Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $462.51. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 56.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from Kankanwadi Sudhindra, who sale 7,355 shares at the price of $491.53 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kankanwadi Sudhindra now owns 17,029 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $3,615,202 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $476.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 17,029 shares at $2,380,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 10.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.