SuRo Capital Corp.’s (SSSS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SSSS stock has gone up by 14.08%, with a monthly gain of 8.58% and a quarterly surge of 11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for SuRo Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.24% for SSSS’s stock, with a 10.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) by analysts is $6.67, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for SSSS is 24.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SSSS was 83.27K shares.

SSSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) has jumped by 11.88 compared to previous close of 3.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that SuRo Capital’s portfolio has experienced a significant drop in valuation, causing the stock to trade at a 45% discount to its book value. The portfolio is concentrated in around 10 companies, mostly valued at EV/Sales multiples that are now well aligned with the market average/consensus. The upside potential lies in multiples expanding again due to the Fed cutting rates, with an estimated potential upside of 57% – 110% from the current price.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSSS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SSSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSSS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSSS Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Green Allison, who purchase 7,850 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Green Allison now owns 127,785 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $29,830 using the latest closing price.

Klein Mark D, the of SuRo Capital Corp., purchase 22,034 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Klein Mark D is holding 1,052,085 shares at $83,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSSS

The total capital return value is set at -35.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.63.

Based on SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.97. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.66 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.