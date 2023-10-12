Sunopta Inc. (STKL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Sunopta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) has plunged by -5.38 when compared to previous closing price of 3.16, but the company has seen a -8.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that SunOpta (STKL) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

The 36-month beta value for STKL is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for STKL is $9.17, which is $6.18 above than the current price. The public float for STKL is 111.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume of STKL on October 12, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

STKL’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunopta Inc. (STKL) has seen a -8.84% decrease in the past week, with a -18.97% drop in the past month, and a -54.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for STKL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.66% for STKL’s stock, with a -55.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $9 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at -29.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Sunopta Inc. saw -64.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Aug 21. After this action, HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA now owns 201,586 shares of Sunopta Inc., valued at $198,063 using the latest closing price.

Ennen Joseph, the CEO of Sunopta Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ennen Joseph is holding 1,887,401 shares at $100,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunopta Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -9.25, with -3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Sunopta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunopta Inc. (STKL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.