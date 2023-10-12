Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has seen a -1.65% decrease in the past week, with a -11.19% drop in the past month, and a -0.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for SMSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for SMSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.71% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SMSI is at 0.99.

The public float for SMSI is 59.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume for SMSI on October 12, 2023 was 382.48K shares.

SMSI) stock’s latest price update

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.03 in relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The performance of penny stocks continues to be mixed relative to more widely-followed stocks, but if you’ve looking for the best penny stocks to buy now, this works to your advantage. As has been the case in recent months, there are plenty of names in “penny stock territory” ($5 per share or less) trading at low valuations, with catalysts in play that over the long-term stand to help bridge the gap between trading price and underlying value.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMSI Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2180. In addition, Smith Micro Software Inc. saw -43.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from Kempton James M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Jun 14. After this action, Kempton James M now owns 204,719 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc., valued at $1,190 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Equity return is now at value -32.67, with -26.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.