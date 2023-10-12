Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIX is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIX is $27.83, which is $8.5 above the current price. The public float for SIX is 82.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on October 12, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has soared by 0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 22.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-04 that Disneyland Resort is launching a limited, special ticket offer for children aged 3 to 9, offering access to a Disneyland Resort park for just $50 a child per day.

SIX’s Market Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has experienced a 3.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.33% drop in the past month, and a -9.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for SIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.83% for SIX’s stock, with a -9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.25. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corp saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.