Should You Invest in Nucor Corp. (NUE) Now?

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NUE is $174.14, which is $19.28 above the current market price. The public float for NUE is 247.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for NUE on October 12, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

NUE) stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.67 in relation to its previous close of 155.90. However, the company has experienced a -1.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In conjunction with Nucor’s (NYSE: NUE) third quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

NUE’s Market Performance

Nucor Corp. (NUE) has experienced a -1.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month, and a -8.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for NUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for NUE’s stock, with a -0.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $191 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUE Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.92. In addition, Nucor Corp. saw 17.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Jellison Douglas J, who sale 5,194 shares at the price of $172.92 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jellison Douglas J now owns 139,326 shares of Nucor Corp., valued at $898,151 using the latest closing price.

Needham Daniel R., the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp., sale 7,002 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Needham Daniel R. is holding 83,101 shares at $1,190,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corp. stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31. Equity return is now at value 30.07, with 16.99 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corp. (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nucor Corp. (NUE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.