Should You Invest in FMC Corp. (FMC) Now?

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FMC is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FMC is $106.93, which is $48.17 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 123.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume for FMC on October 12, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

FMC) stock’s latest price update

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 64.62. However, the company has seen a -3.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that If you have your finger on the geopolitical pulse, your next best move could potentially be to target agriculture or Ag stocks. Why? Fundamentally, the underlying ag stocks industry responds to supply and demand.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC’s stock has fallen by -3.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.38% and a quarterly drop of -34.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for FMC Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.07% for FMC stock, with a simple moving average of -41.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $71 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at -20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.64. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -49.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from pereira ronaldo, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $75.59 back on Sep 13. After this action, pereira ronaldo now owns 21,478 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $151,180 using the latest closing price.

Pfeiffer Nicholas, the Corporate Controller of FMC Corp., purchase 992 shares at $75.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Pfeiffer Nicholas is holding 13,056 shares at $75,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp. stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 22.42, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp. (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FMC Corp. (FMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.