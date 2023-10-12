Should You Invest in Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Now?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALGM is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALGM is $52.29, which is $21.76 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 73.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.61% of that float. The average trading volume for ALGM on October 12, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 31.07. However, the company has seen a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed at $30.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM’s stock has fallen by -0.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.38% and a quarterly drop of -40.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Allegro Microsystems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.48% for ALGM stock, with a simple moving average of -22.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGM Trading at -14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.76. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from D’Antilio Derek, who purchase 1,488 shares at the price of $33.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, D’Antilio Derek now owns 142,899 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $50,041 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN JOSEPH R, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $38.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that MARTIN JOSEPH R is holding 22,374 shares at $658,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 26.61, with 22.03 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.