Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is above average at 28.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) is $300.00, which is $45.98 above the current market price. The public float for SHW is 236.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHW on October 12, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has increased by 0.92 when compared to last closing price of 253.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-11 that Paint company Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW, +0.55% said Wednesday its board has elected Heidi Petz, who has been president and chief operating office for the last two years, as its chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Petz will replace current CEO John G.

SHW’s Market Performance

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has seen a -0.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.91% decline in the past month and a -4.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for SHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for SHW’s stock, with a 4.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $275 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.95. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw 7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of Sherwin-Williams Co., purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sherwin-Williams Co. stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 80.01, with 10.36 for asset returns.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.