Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has increased by 11.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a -3.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-05 that Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO ) stock is retreating on Wednesday after the Chinese products and services company saw a massive rally on Tuesday. That rally resulted in shares of SECO stock climbing 143% higher when markets closed on Tuesday.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SECO is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SECO is $1359.01, which is $209.61 above the current price. The public float for SECO is 5.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SECO on October 12, 2023 was 73.75K shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stock saw a decrease of -3.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.78% for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.53% for SECO stock, with a simple moving average of -70.25% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at -29.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.95%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3238. In addition, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR saw -82.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03.

Based on Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.