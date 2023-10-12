RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 9.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Some purchases not only fulfil our current needs but continue to enrich our future well-being. Mr. Market is myopic, so we get to buy some of such investments at bargain prices. Two CD-beating cash producers with up to 8% yields for your retirement.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RLJ is $13.50, which is $4.12 above the current price. The public float for RLJ is 153.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLJ on October 12, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ’s stock has seen a 0.51% increase for the week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month and a -5.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for RLJ Lodging Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for RLJ’s stock, with a -7.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RLJ Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.17, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.