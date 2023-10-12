Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Stock Experiences -3.65% Monthly Change

In the past week, RYTM stock has gone up by 15.90%, with a monthly decline of -3.65% and a quarterly surge of 54.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.81% for RYTM’s stock, with a 12.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for RYTM is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RYTM is $38.33, which is $13.43 above than the current price. The public float for RYTM is 49.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.22% of that float. The average trading volume of RYTM on October 12, 2023 was 689.90K shares.

RYTM) stock’s latest price update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.51 in comparison to its previous close of 23.72, however, the company has experienced a 15.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases, today announced that Company management will present at three investor conferences in September:

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYTM Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.44. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Lee Jennifer Kayden, who sale 6,166 shares at the price of $28.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, Lee Jennifer Kayden now owns 1,647 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $172,958 using the latest closing price.

Lee Jennifer Kayden, the EVP, Head of North America of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,718 shares at $24.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Lee Jennifer Kayden is holding 3,294 shares at $42,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. The total capital return value is set at -56.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.73. Equity return is now at value -96.44, with -62.03 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.73. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.