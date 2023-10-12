ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is -0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RSLS is $4.00, which is $7.73 above the current price. The public float for RSLS is 11.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSLS on October 12, 2023 was 220.67K shares.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.83 in relation to previous closing price of 0.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Miller – Rx Communications, IR Paul Hickey – President and CEO Tom Stankovich – CFO Christine Ren-Fielding – Member, ReShape Scientific Advisory Board Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Operator Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the ReShape Lifesciences Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I would like to turn the call over to Michael Miller from Rx Communications.

RSLS’s Market Performance

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has experienced a -16.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -66.25% drop in the past month, and a -82.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.38% for RSLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.71% for RSLS’s stock, with a -91.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -69.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.15%, as shares sank -64.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -16.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4821. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -95.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 106 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Jul 06. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 23,384 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $156 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., purchase 17,702 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 23,490 shares at $26,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-240.91 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -411.16. The total capital return value is set at -107.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.85. Equity return is now at value -176.87, with -128.60 for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.