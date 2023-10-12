REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has seen a -6.83% decrease in the past week, with a -15.68% drop in the past month, and a -64.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for REE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.04% for REE stock, with a simple moving average of -59.91% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for REE Automotive Ltd (REE) is $0.91, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for REE is 72.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REE on October 12, 2023 was 841.75K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) has decreased by -5.26 when compared to last closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-10-11 that REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company specializing in fully by-wire electric trucks and platforms, has obtained certification from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its P7-C chassis cab and P7-S stripped chassis products. This EPA certification represents a significant milestone in REE’s plan for full vehicle certification by later this year, signifying that their P7 electric truck lineup complies with the Clean Air Act, aimed at reducing air pollution nationwide.

REE Trading at -28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares sank -12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1475. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd saw -65.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -65.99, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -93.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.