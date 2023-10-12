Real-Time Update: TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen a -3.84% decrease in the past week, with a -19.17% drop in the past month, and a -22.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for TKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.62% for TKO’s stock, with a -13.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TKO is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for TKO is $118.63, which is $38.39 above the current price. The public float for TKO is 53.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKO on October 12, 2023 was 994.79K shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 82.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Investors need to pay close attention to TKO Group (TKO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $100 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO fell by -3.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.89. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 21.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from KRAFT JONATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRAFT JONATHAN now owns 5,000 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $507,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 25.05, with 12.14 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.