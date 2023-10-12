Real-Time Update: I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has seen a -2.52% decrease in the past week, with a -9.06% drop in the past month, and a -51.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.24% for IMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for IMAB’s stock, with a -59.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMAB is 1.09.

The public float for IMAB is 81.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMAB on October 12, 2023 was 663.54K shares.

IMAB) stock’s latest price update

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that China-based biotech company I-Mab said on Friday that AbbVie has terminated a 2020 deal to co-develop and market I-Mab’s lead cancer drug candidate lemzoparlimab.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at -24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3225. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw -67.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.